UPS: E-Commerce Costs And Amazon Threats Hammer Shares
The company announced weaker than expected earnings per share for its peak holiday package delivery quarter along weak 2017 guidance and its shares experienced a sharp sell off. Adverse currency effects caused much of the earnings disappointment due to a strong U.S. dollar .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 25
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC