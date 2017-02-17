UPDATED: Plans to consider closing Wa...

UPDATED: Plans to consider closing Warrington Hospital in future in order to move to new 'state-o...

Warrington and Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust chief executive has confirmed plans to move to a new 'state-of-the-art' facility. THE CHIEF executive of Warrington Hospital has confirmed that the site could be closed in the future in order to build a new 'state-of-the-art' facility.

