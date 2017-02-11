UPDATE 2-Qantas, Air NZ flag brighter...

UPDATE 2-Qantas, Air NZ flag brighter outlook after price war hits profits

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 23 Qantas Airways Ltd and Air New Zealand Ltd reported first-half profit declines as an expansion in capacity by rivals hit international airfares, but both airlines said they expect the fierce competition to moderate. Shares in the carriers climbed as Air New Zealand said it was already seeing a reduction in flights by Chinese competitors while Australia's flagship carrier forecast a much slower pace of growth in capacity in the second half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Wed rpt777 1
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g... Feb 21 USA Today 1
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Feb 12 lav 2806 57
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation Feb 9 egarci8215 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC