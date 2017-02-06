UPDATE 1-DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects Frontline offer
Feb 6 Tanker firm DHT Holdings unanimously rejected late on Sunday the proposed deal by rival Frontline, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen. Last week Frontline made a non-binding offer to acquire all DHT's outstanding shares to create the largest private tanker firm in the world.
