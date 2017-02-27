United adding daily non-stop from Reno to Chicago O'Hare
Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority president Marily Mora announced Monday the flights will begin June 8 between Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International. American Airlines currently provides service between Reno and O'Hare, and Southwest Airlines flies between Reno and Chicago's Midway International.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC