U.S. border policies could drive foreign visitors to Canada, WestJet CEO says

The head of WestJet Airlines says he sees a possible silver lining with the uncertainty surrounding new U.S. border policies: a boost in international visitors to Canada. CEO Gregg Saretsky said while the airline hasn't yet seen any jump in interest to its Canadian destinations, he believes the potential is there given the rapidly changing situation in the U.S. "As border issues and political issues continue to intensify, I think there's perhaps an opportunity for Canada to benefit from increasing foreign tourist arrivals," Saretsky said Tuesday on an earnings conference call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.