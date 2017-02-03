U.S. airline CEOs ask to meet with Tillerson on Gulf carriers
Feb 2 The CEO's of the three largest U.S. airlines have asked to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss allegations that Gulf-state subsidies are allowing Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways to expand rapidly, drive down prices and crowd out competition on key routes - accusations those carriers deny. The chief executives of American Airlines Group Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc asked for the meeting in a letter posted online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 25
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC