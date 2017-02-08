Trump Plan to Tap Offshore Profit for Infrastructure Gains Ally
President Donald Trump's plan to use corporate profits returned from overseas to help finance nationwide improvements to roads, bridges, airports and other public works picked up an important supporter in the U.S. House: Representative Bill Shuster. "The dollars are out there, so we get a piece of that," Shuster, a Pennsylvania Republican who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said in an interview.
