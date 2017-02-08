Trump Plan to Tap Offshore Profit for...

Trump Plan to Tap Offshore Profit for Infrastructure Gains Ally

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Max

President Donald Trump's plan to use corporate profits returned from overseas to help finance nationwide improvements to roads, bridges, airports and other public works picked up an important supporter in the U.S. House: Representative Bill Shuster. "The dollars are out there, so we get a piece of that," Shuster, a Pennsylvania Republican who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Mon Floyd73 79
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Jan 25 Margery Mc Donald 55
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12) Jan 23 Hoo 5
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,182 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC