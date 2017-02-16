Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Releas...

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trinity Industries, Inc. issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07.

