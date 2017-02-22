Trevora s Travels: Getting from one airport terminal to another isna t always easy
As we descended from 37,000 feet toward the flat grassy fields of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, also known as DFW, the first thing that occurred to me was that the baby, carried on board and into my row at Ontario had not made a sound throughout the entire flight. Lucky for the parents - and also for me and my fellow passengers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 9
|Whanna4u
|56
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC