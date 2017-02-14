Treasury dismisses claims that SABC chair will be fired
The South African Treasury on Tuesday, dismissed claims that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was set to fire embattled South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni. Instead, National Treasury has accused fringe group Black First Land First led by Andile Mngxitama as the purveyor of the fake message being circulated.
