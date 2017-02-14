Treasury dismisses claims that SABC c...

Treasury dismisses claims that SABC chair will be fired

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The South African Treasury on Tuesday, dismissed claims that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was set to fire embattled South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni. Instead, National Treasury has accused fringe group Black First Land First led by Andile Mngxitama as the purveyor of the fake message being circulated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Feb 12 lav 2806 57
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation Feb 9 egarci8215 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,869 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC