Travel Tips: Cabo flights, San Jose robots and an Escape Lounge
"Pepper" the robot stands in front of the Pyramid Ale Taproom at the Oakland International Airport in Oakland. Cabo nonstop: Southwest Airlines launched its first international flights from Oakland International Airport to San Jose del Cabo/Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta earlier this month, with three daily flights to Cabo and two to Puerto Vallarta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC