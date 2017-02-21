Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2016 Update
Mason Hawkins' 13F portfolio value decreased from $10.44B to $10.36B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 28 to 30. The top three positions are Level 3 Communications, FedEx Corporation, and Wynn Resorts and they add up to ~35% of the portfolio.
