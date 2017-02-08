Storm cancels nearly 1,700 flights at...

Storm cancels nearly 1,700 flights at 3 NYC-area airports

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities say nearly 1,700 flights have been cancelled at New York City's three major airports because of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says Newark International has the most cancellations with 607 as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by 572 at LaGuardia and 508 at JFK for a total of 1,687 flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation 5 hr egarci8215 1
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) 6 hr Whanna4u 56
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Mon Floyd73 79
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC