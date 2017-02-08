Storm cancels nearly 1,700 flights at 3 NYC-area airports
Authorities say nearly 1,700 flights have been cancelled at New York City's three major airports because of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says Newark International has the most cancellations with 607 as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by 572 at LaGuardia and 508 at JFK for a total of 1,687 flights.
