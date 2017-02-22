(Steve Griffin | Tribune file photo) Salt Lake City is no longer...

(Steve Griffin | Tribune file photo) ...

The Federal Aviation Administration has given Salt Lake City another swing at saving Wingpointe Golf Course, though the city's position may be no better on its second attempt. A memo sent last month by an FAA official and a recent follow-up phone call has the mayor's office "cautiously optimistic," said spokesman Matthew Rojas.

