(Steve Griffin | Tribune file photo) Salt Lake City is no longer...
The Federal Aviation Administration has given Salt Lake City another swing at saving Wingpointe Golf Course, though the city's position may be no better on its second attempt. A memo sent last month by an FAA official and a recent follow-up phone call has the mayor's office "cautiously optimistic," said spokesman Matthew Rojas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 9
|Whanna4u
|56
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC