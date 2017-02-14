Steel Canyon Capital LLC Takes Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc.
Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000.
