Starbucks in Journal Square PATH hub expected to open by May
A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the PATH hub and is leasing space in it to the gourmet coffee giant, sad construction on the 2,079-square-foot store was scheduled to begin this week. It will be located near the PJ Ryan's Squared pub.
