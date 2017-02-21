South African police say not investigating deputy finance minister Jonas
Feb 27 South Africa's Hawks elite police unit said on Monday it is not investigating Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas, but only making enquiries at this stage over allegations that he was part of a probe into allegations of corruption at state-owned South African Airways . City Press newspaper reported on Sunday the Hawks is investigating allegations that Jonas used his political influence to secure U.S. aircraft company AAR Corp contracts to supply components and tyres to the state airline.
