South African Airways cancels flights in Abuja runway repair
South African Airways is cancelling flights to Nigeria's capital, Abuja, during six weeks of scheduled repairs to the international airport's runway starting March 8. It joins other international airlines refusing a government proposal to divert flights to northern Kaduna city and bus passengers the 250 kilometres south to Abuja - a three-and-a-half-hour ride on a road notorious for accidents and kidnappings. Officials say repairs cannot be carried out at night because the runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is in shocking disrepair.
