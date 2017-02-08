Sources: Teacher accused of dodging $28K in bridge tolls, fees
A city public school teacher was nabbed for alleged nonpayment of tolls at the Outerbridge Crossing on Wednesday morning, according to sources. Mark Maliaros, 56, who lives in Manalapan, N.J., was apprehended at about 6:30 a.m. at the Outerbridge Crossing toll plaza, according to Joseph Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
