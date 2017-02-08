Sources: Teacher accused of dodging $...

Sources: Teacher accused of dodging $28K in bridge tolls, fees

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

A city public school teacher was nabbed for alleged nonpayment of tolls at the Outerbridge Crossing on Wednesday morning, according to sources. Mark Maliaros, 56, who lives in Manalapan, N.J., was apprehended at about 6:30 a.m. at the Outerbridge Crossing toll plaza, according to Joseph Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation 1 hr egarci8215 1
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) 2 hr Whanna4u 56
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Mon Floyd73 79
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC