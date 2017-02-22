Simon Property Group Stands Out As A ...

Simon Property Group Stands Out As A Premier REIT

11 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Simon Property group has doubled its dividend from $3.50 in 2011 to an expected payout of nearly $7 for 2017. Simon Property Group is the largest retail U.S. real estate investment trust, or REIT, within the United States.

