Seattle port CEO resigns; $4.7M in worker bonuses questioned

The Port of Seattle's chief executive has resigned amid an investigation that determined the port had illegally given more than 600 workers about $4.7 million in extra pay. The payments were discovered during a routine annual audit, which preliminarily determined that they were an unlawful gift of public money under the state Constitution, Kathleen Cooper, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Auditor's Office, said Friday.

