Rep. Gutierrez Blasts 'Dictatorial Shenanigans' After Being Blocked From ICE Meeting

Rep. Luis Gutierrez vents frustration to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, after being locked out of a closed-door briefing with acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan about recent raids and deportations of undocumented immigrants. Rep. Luis Gutierrez was one of at least eight Democratic representatives who were barred from a meeting with the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday after their names were not included on what a House Republican reportedly said was an agreed-upon list.

