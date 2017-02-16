Rep. Gutierrez Blasts 'Dictatorial Sh...

Rep. Gutierrez Blasts 'Dictatorial Shenanigans' After Being Blocked From ICE Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chicagoist

Rep. Luis Gutierrez vents frustration to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, after being locked out of a closed-door briefing with acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan about recent raids and deportations of undocumented immigrants. Rep. Luis Gutierrez was one of at least eight Democratic representatives who were barred from a meeting with the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday after their names were not included on what a House Republican reportedly said was an agreed-upon list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... 15 hr Econo 2
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Feb 12 lav 2806 57
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation Feb 9 egarci8215 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC