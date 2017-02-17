Relief from forfeiture granted to a m...

Relief from forfeiture granted to a mere licensee

Read more: JD Supra

In General Motors UK Limited v. The Manchester Ship Canal Company Limited 2016 EWHC 2960 the High Court granted relief from forfeiture to a mere licensee, thereby reinstating a licence that had otherwise been validly terminated for non-payment of the licence fee.

