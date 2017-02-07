President Trump may be back in PBC ne...

President Trump may be back in PBC next weekend

Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team issued an advisory that a temporary flight restriction will be in place for "VIP movement" beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. These advisories have proven to be early indicators that Trump is visiting the area.

