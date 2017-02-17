OSHA finds BWI chief retaliated again...

OSHA finds BWI chief retaliated against whistle-blower in old job

A federal agency has made a preliminary ruling that the chief executive at BWI Marshall Airport, while in his previous job, retaliated against a whistle-blower who reported runway safety concerns to the Federal Aviation Administration . The Occupational Health and Safety Administration made a preliminary finding that Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, while it was led by current BWI Executive Director Ricky D. Smith Sr., demoted field maintenance manager Adul-Malik Ali after he complained to an FAA inspector about a lack of deicing chemicals and insufficient staffing to keep runways clear during snowy weather.

