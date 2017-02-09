Officials: Possible engine fire on plane at JFK airport
A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the pilot of an Argentina Airlines flight reported the engine fire late Thursday night while the plane was on the runway preparing for takeoff. But, Steve Coleman says when rescue trucks arrived they found no evidence of a fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Thu
|egarci8215
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Whanna4u
|56
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC