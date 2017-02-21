Officials identify victims in fatal vintage plane crash
In this image from video provided by News 12 Long Island, a small plane sits in the brush at Frances S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Long Island. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a Nation F, was carrying three people and practicing takeoffs and landings when it crashed into some trees around Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC