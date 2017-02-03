NTSB: Plane out of fuel before Detroit fireworks show crash
A federal report says a plane pulling a banner over crowds gathered for Detroit's annual fireworks display ran out of fuel before it crashed and downed a live power line that electrocuted a woman. The Detroit News reports that a Federal Aviation Administration inspector determined the plane's left fuel tank was empty, the right fuel tank had residual fuel, and the engine had no other problems.
