NJ Transit trains resume service after fire suspension
New Jersey Transit trains are rolling with delays after service was suspended because of a fire near the Portal Bridge. Service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley Line to and from New York City's Penn Station was suspended for about 30 minutes Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Wed
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC