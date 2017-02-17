Newly raised section of Bayonne Bridg...

Newly raised section of Bayonne Bridge open to traffic

A worker uses a lift as he works below the new roadway on the old road deck on the Bayonne Bridge Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Bayonne, N.J. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the bridge connecting Bayonne to New York's Staten Island opened for vehicles on the new upper deck roadway at 5 a.m. Monday after years of work to raise the deck. Flags blow in a breeze near the the Bayonne Bridge, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Bayonne, N.J. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the bridge connecting Bayonne to New York's Staten Island opened for vehicles on the new upper deck roadway at 5 a.m. Monday after years of work to raise the deck.

