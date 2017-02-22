Musician charged with having loaded gun on flight
Rock guitarist Rick Derringer told a federal air marshal that he keeps his gun with him on commercial airline flights 30 to 50 times a year, and was only detained last month at Atlanta's airport near the end of a trip to Mexico, authorities said. Found with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag after stepping off a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancn, Mexico, he now faces a criminal charge in Atlanta, court records show.
