Musician charged with having loaded gun on flight

10 hrs ago

Rock guitarist Rick Derringer told a federal air marshal that he keeps his gun with him on commercial airline flights 30 to 50 times a year, and was only detained last month at Atlanta's airport near the end of a trip to Mexico, authorities said. Found with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag after stepping off a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancn, Mexico, he now faces a criminal charge in Atlanta, court records show.

