Lobbyist: Trump supports privatizing air traffic control
In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, The Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Controllers work in the Dulles International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower in Sterling, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Thu
|egarci8215
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Whanna4u
|56
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC