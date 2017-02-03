Lawsuit: Pilot-In-Command involved in 2 crashes, licenses suspended before fatal accident
The widow of a man killed in a private plane crash at Huntsville International Airport has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the United States Federal Aviation Administration. William Ross Christopher II, Kenneth Lynn Rousseau, and Robin Gary Smith died when the plane they were in crashed into a field during takeoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 25
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC