Lawrence wants to know if city must allow skydiving
Lawrence city officials are trying to determine if they have to allow skydiving at the city's airport now that the Federal Aviation Administration has determined that three areas could accommodate the activity. But the city doesn't want to jeopardize the grants the FAA provides, which account for 90 percent of the funding for improvements at the airport.
Transportation Discussions
