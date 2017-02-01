Lawmakers: New York airports agency should defy travel ban
Lawmakers from New York and New Jersey want the bi-state agency that runs the states' major airports not to devote resources to enforce President Donald Trump's immigrant travel ban. It's not clear what direct effect the legislation would have since Port Authority of New York and New Jersey personnel aren't involved in the screening and processing of immigrants at the airports.
