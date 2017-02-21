JetBlue promotes vice president Steve Priest to CFO
Priest had previously been JetBlue's vice president, structural programs, and worked at British Airways for nearly 20 years prior to that. Priest, who led the company's cost-cutting initiative that aims to save $250 to $200 million for the company by 2020, will be an advocate for cost-control measures in his new role, Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|6 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC