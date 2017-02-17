JetBlue employee arrested for cocaine distribution
A JetBlue Airways employee was charged in federal court Friday with distributing cocaine in a scheme that authorities said was particularly troubling because the suspect had access to secure locations and aircraft at Logan International Airport. Francisco Torres, 36, of Mattapan, faces federal charges of cocaine possession with intent to distribute and distributing cocaine, according to the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC