Imperial Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc.

14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Spirit Airlines, Inc. - Imperial Capital upped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38.

