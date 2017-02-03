Here's how Trump's Mexico rhetoric so...

Here's how Trump's Mexico rhetoric sounds in reverse: PennLive letters

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Protestors demonstrate against President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S., at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. Enrique Pena Nieto, president of Mexico has announced a new program to protect his country's northern border with the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Jan 25 Margery Mc Donald 55
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12) Jan 23 Hoo 5
News Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day Jan 22 spytheweb 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan 16 Liteone 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC