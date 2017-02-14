Golar LNG Limited Announces Pricing of $350 Million of 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022

Golar LNG Limited announces today the pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 , in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended . The Company has also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes in connection with the offering, solely to cover overallotments.

