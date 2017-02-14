Golar LNG Limited Announces Pricing o...

Golar LNG Limited Announces Pricing of $350 Million of 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Golar LNG Limited announces today the pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 , in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended . The Company has also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes in connection with the offering, solely to cover overallotments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Feb 12 lav 2806 57
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation Feb 9 egarci8215 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,583 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC