Geely Automobile to join Hang Seng In...

Geely Automobile to join Hang Seng Index, Li & Fung to be removed

12 hrs ago

Feb 10 Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Friday that shares in Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd will become a constituent of the Hang Seng Index , while Li & Fung Ltd will be removed from the benchmark. Postal Savings Bank of China Co.

