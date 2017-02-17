Gastar Exploration Inc Soars on Financing Plan
That capital will enable Gastar to fully repay the $70.4 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility and redeem all of its $325 million in senior secured notes that mature next May. As a result, the company can turn its attention away from strengthening its balance sheet and toward growing its compelling position in the STACK play of Oklahoma. Ares Management has provided similar financing to another downtrodden oil and gas producer in the past.
