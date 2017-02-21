Frontier announces new Springs flights, $49 tickets
Frontier Airlines flights from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland and Seattle will begin in May. Photo by THE DENVER POST FILE Frontier Airlines announced Thursday it will launch nonstop flights in May from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle and Portland, Ore., the largest expansion of air service in Colorado Springs in more than a decade. "Passengers will no longer have to drive or fly to Denver to get our low fares," Daniel Shurz, a Frontier senior vice president, said during an interview after the flights were announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC