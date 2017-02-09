Follow that car! Toll-collecting bureaus step up enforcement

In this April 24, 2002, file photo cars pass through toll lanes as they enter the New Jersey Turnpike at Exit 9 in East Brunswick, N.J. Most drivers grudgingly pay tolls on bridges and highways but some go to great lengths to avoid them. And many of those drivers have racked up thousands of dollars in unpaid tolls and related fees that can lead to theft and other criminal charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.