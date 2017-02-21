Feds say at least 12 aircraft violated restrictions during Trump's Florida visit
At least 12 aircraft violated temporary flight restrictions through Monday afternoon for President Donald Trump's Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago stay, with at least five of those having the unique experience of being buzzed by military aircraft, federal officials confirmed to The Palm Beach Post. Eight of those crossed the line on Friday alone, with three of those having what likely were unsettling encounters with F-15 jets and one with a military helicopter, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the North American Aerospace Defense Command .
