FedEx Launches Fifth Annual Small Business Grant Contest
MEMPHIS, Tenn., February 21, 2017-FedEx Corp. today announced that it will launch its fifth annual Small Business Grant Contest on February 21, 2017. This year, the contest offers grants and services to ten small businesses, distributing a collective prize pool of $120,500-the largest sum since the contest's inception.
