FAA says drones aren't allowed near Super Bowl

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning that drones won't be allowed in the airspace around the Super Bowl on Sunday in Houston. The FAA said in a statement Wednesday that certain aircraft operations including drones will be prohibited within a 34.5-mile radius of NRG Stadium from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

