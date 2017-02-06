Ex-Seattle port CEO speaks out after resignation
The ex-Port of Seattle chief executive says he wants to "clear the record and his good name" in the first public comments he's made since he resigned last week. The Seattle Times reports Ted Fick on Monday denied allegations against him in written comments to the newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|9 hr
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|19 hr
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 25
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC