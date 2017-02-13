Documents show safety issues led to m...

Documents show safety issues led to major fine for Boeing

13 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Newly released documents show that Boeing paid $12 million in late 2015 to settle Federal Aviation Administration investigations into safety issues. The Seattle Times reports that though it was revealed in 2015 that Boeing paid the settlement, documents the newspaper obtained this month reveal the investigations came after a pattern of ignored procedures created quality issues on the production lines of Boeing and its suppliers.

